Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 243.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $516.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $382.70 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.