Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 536,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

