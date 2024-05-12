Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $63,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $239.01. 179,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,913. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.73 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.78. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
