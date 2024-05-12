Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.74. The stock had a trading volume of 318,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,193. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

