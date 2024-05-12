Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VMBS stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

