Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $161.40. 1,308,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

