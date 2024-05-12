Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.94. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $552,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,764.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $552,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,764.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $865,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,105 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.