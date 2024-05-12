Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 910,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $40.58.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.