Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 38.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also

