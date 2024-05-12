Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Vera Bradley Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.89.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
