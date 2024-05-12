Versor Investments LP Acquires 19,242 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 287.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,127,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Par Pacific

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PARR

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.