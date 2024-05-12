Versor Investments LP Acquires 4,037 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $116.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

