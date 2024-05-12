Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $65.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

