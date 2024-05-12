Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 19,915 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after buying an additional 1,794,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after buying an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,060,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,639,000 after buying an additional 132,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNX. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.85 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

