Versor Investments LP Buys 5,602 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pure Storage by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

PSTG stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.08, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.