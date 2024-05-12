Versor Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $167.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.