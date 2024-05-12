Versor Investments LP Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.91.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

