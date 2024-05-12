Versor Investments LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,062,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in United Airlines by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

