Versor Investments LP Has $1.08 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245,814 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 83,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

NSIT opened at $206.28 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $206.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.