Versor Investments LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,863,000 after purchasing an additional 429,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,059,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,264 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,858,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

