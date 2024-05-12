Versor Investments LP Has $536,000 Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vontier by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 132.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.