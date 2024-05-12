Versor Investments LP Has $560,000 Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,167.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 117,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TNK opened at $68.74 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 37.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNK shares. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

