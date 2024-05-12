Versor Investments LP Has $993,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

