Versor Investments LP Makes New $642,000 Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,441. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.