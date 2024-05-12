Versor Investments LP Purchases 1,500 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SouthState were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SouthState by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 8,346.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

