Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 23,793 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $96.07.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 5.66%. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

