Versor Investments LP Raises Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 134.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.60 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

