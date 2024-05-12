Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 299.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

