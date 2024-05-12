Versor Investments LP Sells 15,143 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

