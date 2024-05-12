Versor Investments LP Sells 2,153 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $268.64 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.35 and a 52-week high of $276.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.98 and its 200 day moving average is $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

