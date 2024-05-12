Versor Investments LP Sells 244 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,086,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $291.16 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.63 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.63.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

