Versor Investments LP Sells 4,462 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Greif by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 6.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 402,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Greif Price Performance

Greif stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,901.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,901.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $126,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,934 shares of company stock worth $2,864,352 and sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

