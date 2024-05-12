Versor Investments LP Sells 5,458 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.