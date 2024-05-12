Versor Investments LP Sells 8,316 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 13.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

