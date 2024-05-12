Versor Investments LP Sells 852 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 25.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 202.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,201 shares of company stock worth $2,170,495. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

