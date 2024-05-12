Versor Investments LP Takes Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $167,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LegalZoom.com news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $505,122.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

