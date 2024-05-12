Versor Investments LP Trims Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 264.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 594.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Mizuho began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

