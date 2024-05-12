Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.
Insider Transactions at Ameren
In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Stock Down 0.5 %
AEE opened at $74.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
