VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,697 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,608,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,204,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 9,459,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,877. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

