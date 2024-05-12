VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Mizuho

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

VICI opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3,074.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 176,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

