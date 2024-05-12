Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Vicor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicor

Vicor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VICR stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,703 shares of company stock valued at $242,427. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 913.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.