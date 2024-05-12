Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $3,344,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

