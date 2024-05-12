VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 451 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 146.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

DPZ stock opened at $518.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.