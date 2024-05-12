VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after buying an additional 2,804,509 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 276.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 923,680 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,615,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 845,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 701,856 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 969,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 662,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,300 shares of company stock worth $7,981,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

