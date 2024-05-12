VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 131.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Progressive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %
PGR stock opened at $215.76 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The firm has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
