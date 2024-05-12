VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 568 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.