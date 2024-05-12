VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 134,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,867 shares of company stock worth $20,843,598 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.