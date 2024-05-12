VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $454.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

