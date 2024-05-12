VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $127,000 in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 150,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 48,786 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKHY opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

