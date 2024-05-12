VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $146,000 in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

