VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 83,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 49,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Bank of America stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.78.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

